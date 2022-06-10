Franklin firefighters rescue 5 ducklings from sewer

article

Franklin Fire & Rescue lived up to its name on Friday morning, June 10 – after rescuing some ducklings from a sewer.

Neighbors noticed a nervous mother duck circling the sewer at the end of a cul-de-sac. It turns out, five ducklings had fallen into the sewer – and were quacking away.

The Franklin firefighters were called, heard the quacking, and got busy. Within minutes, all five ducklings were pulled from the sewer – and reunited with their mother.

Kudos to the Franklin firefighters in this incident.