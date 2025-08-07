Franklin Costco moving forward after zoning changes approved

The Brief Franklin’s Plan Commission approved zoning changes for a proposed Costco store at 27th and Drexel. The 162,000-square-foot store would be the first Costco in Milwaukee County. Construction could begin soon, with plans to open by late 2026.



Costco’s proposal to build its first Milwaukee County store took a big step forward on Thursday night, Aug. 7.

What we know:

The wholesale retailer is eyeing 20 acres of land near 27th and Drexel, currently owned by Northwestern Mutual. The store would be built on the southern edge of the property and include a 162,000-square-foot warehouse with gas pumps.

To move forward, the city must split the land into two parcels and rezone it. Both requests were approved unanimously on Thursday at Franklin's Plan Commission meeting by the commission after a brief, 15-minute discussion.

No members of the public spoke during the hearing.

What they're saying:

"This’ll give us the spark we need to really develop that area that has some blighted areas," said Mayor John Nelson. "It’s got some areas that are embarrassing to our city — that’s how bad they look. This is awesome. Excellent."

The city is still hopeful other large tenants will move into the existing Northwestern Mutual buildings on site.

Traffic concerns were discussed.

"The primary entrance is intended to be off of Drexel, but the TIA, I know the scope of it, included 31st Street to sort of get at those questions," Franklin Principal Planner Marion Ecks said. "And so, that information is pending. We heard the concerns from that development and applied them forward."

What's next:

Costco intends to begin construction quickly and open the store by late 2026. The company works with architecture firm MG2, which says it can build a new Costco store in just 110 days.