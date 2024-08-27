Franklin condo fire; cat rescued, no injuries reported
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Franklin condo fire caused extensive damage on Monday afternoon, Aug. 26.
It happened on Parkwood Drive, southeast of Lovers Lane and College, around 3:45 p.m. The Franklin Fire Department said a "full assignment" response was dispatched due to the high heat index.
The fire department said there were no injuries to residents or first responders. A cat was rescued from the condo and reunited with its owners.
Crews found heavy smoke and heat throughout the unit and used thermal imaging cameras to quickly find where the fire – which started in the kitchen. The exact cause remains under investigation.
The fire was brought under control, and firefighters searched and ventilated the building.
Property damage was estimated at $300,000, according to the fire department.