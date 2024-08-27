Franklin condo fire; cat rescued, no injuries reported

article

The Brief A Franklin condo fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage on Monday. A cat was rescued, and no injuries were reported.



A Franklin condo fire caused extensive damage on Monday afternoon, Aug. 26.

It happened on Parkwood Drive, southeast of Lovers Lane and College, around 3:45 p.m. The Franklin Fire Department said a "full assignment" response was dispatched due to the high heat index.

The fire department said there were no injuries to residents or first responders. A cat was rescued from the condo and reunited with its owners.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crews found heavy smoke and heat throughout the unit and used thermal imaging cameras to quickly find where the fire – which started in the kitchen. The exact cause remains under investigation.

The fire was brought under control, and firefighters searched and ventilated the building.

Property damage was estimated at $300,000, according to the fire department.