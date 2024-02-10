Franklin motel room fire, 1 taken to hospital

article

A Franklin motel fire injured one person on Saturday, Feb. 10.

It happened at the American Motel, on 27th Street north of Ryan Road, around 2 p.m. The fire department said one person was taken to a hospital due to their injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire caused significant damage to one motel room, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FOX6 News reached out to the American Motel, but did not hear back.