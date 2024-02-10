Expand / Collapse search

Franklin motel room fire, 1 taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Franklin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fire at American Motel, Franklin

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Franklin motel fire injured one person on Saturday, Feb. 10.

It happened at the American Motel, on 27th Street north of Ryan Road, around 2 p.m. The fire department said one person was taken to a hospital due to their injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire caused significant damage to one motel room, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FOX6 News reached out to the American Motel, but did not hear back.