FPC to reveal top 5 candidates for Milwaukee police chief

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is expected to release the names of its top candidates for Milwaukee police chief Thursday night, Oct. 1. Twelve people applied for the job as part of a nationwide search, and the FPC is expected to name the top five candidates.

The new chief will replace Alfonso Morales, who retired in August and filed a claim against the city after the FPC demoted him to captain and appointed Michael Brunson acting chief.

If all goes as planned, Milwaukee will have a new, permanent chief before the end of 2020.

After the FPC announces the top five candidates, the public will have a chance to weigh in at community meetings before the FPC narrows the candidates to three in November.

The board will then take more public comment before making a final decision on Dec. 3.

In the meantime, during Thursday evening's FPC meeting, Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing will recommend and acting chief ahead of Rohlfing's retirement on Oct. 30.

