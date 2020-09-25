Milwaukee's fire chief announces retirement after 10 years on job

article

Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing announced his retirement in a news release issued on Friday afternoon, Sept. 25.

Rohlfing statement on retirement

"It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Milwaukee and to lead the Milwaukee Fire Department for the last 10.5 years. I am announcing today that my last day of work serving the Milwaukee Fire Department will be October 30, 2020 as I am retiring from the department. The Milwaukee Fire Department is an exceptional organization. I have been fortunate to work with a dedicated staff including an exceptional command staff. The firefighters of the Milwaukee Fire Department are second-to-none; they are truly caring and selfless professionals. Thank you all for letting me become a member of the Milwaukee Fire Department family.

"In my position as the Milwaukee Fire Chief I have enjoyed representing the Milwaukee Fire Department at the Milwaukee County Fire Chiefs Association, as a board member on the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association, as a board member on the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division, and as a member of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association.

"I am blessed to have worked in a field I love for over 37 years. Coming to Milwaukee was one of the best decisions of my life. I thank Mayor Barrett, the Fire & Police Commissioners, and Alderpersons for their support over the last 10+ years.

"It has been a wonderful and rewarding journey, and my wife Maureen and I are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives."

Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing

According to his bio on the Milwaukee Fire Department website, Rohlfing "was hired to lead the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) on May 3, 2010. He had been in the fire service for 27 years, and spent most of his firefighting career in his hometown Omaha, Nebraska. He also spent two and one half years as the Fire Chief for the Rapid City Department of Fire & Rescue in South Dakota."