FPC pushes chief vote to March
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission put a hold on the search for the city's next police chief again.
Citing ongoing litigation by former Chief Alfonso Morales, the FPC decided to push a vote on the new chief back until at least March 18.
The commissioners have had problems reaching a consensus on the two candidates: Hoyt Mahaley and Malik Aziz.
The past two votes have ended in ties.
