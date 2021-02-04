FPC pushes chief vote to March

Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission put a hold on the search for the city's next police chief again.

Citing ongoing litigation by former Chief Alfonso Morales, the FPC decided to push a vote on the new chief back until at least March 18.

The commissioners have had problems reaching a consensus on the two candidates: Hoyt Mahaley and Malik Aziz.

The past two votes have ended in ties.

