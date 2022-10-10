FPC Live music venues; workforce commitments to Milwaukee labor

article

FPC Live announced on Monday, Oct. 10 that it has completed agreements with local organizations around the construction and labor for its proposed two-venue project located in Milwaukee's Deer District.

A news release says the project labor agreement (PLA) with the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council includes a partnership between Miron Construction Co., Inc. and JCP Construction to manage the project’s labor goals, including 100% union labor, 25% of total construction labor hours allocated to Milwaukee County residents, minimum of 25% of targeted business enterprise (TBE) for construction costs, 15% of project total construction labor hours for job training and apprenticeship programs and 5% target for women-labor on the construction site.

The project, a joint venture between FPC Live and the Milwaukee Bucks, will be located in Deer District at the former Bradley Center site adjacent to Fiserv Forum. The facility will be two state-of-the-art venues under one roof — one with an expected capacity of 800 and another with a 4,000 capacity — giving Milwaukee the modern amenities expected by today’s artists and their fans.

In partnership with Eppstein Uhen Architects, the project is scheduled to break ground this fall and is set to be complete in early 2024.