FPC asked to stop process to hire new Milwaukee police chief

Seven members of Milwaukee's Common Council are calling for a temporary halt to the process underway to hire the city's next police chief.

In a letter sent to all members of the Fire and Police Commission and to City Attorney Tearman Spencer on Thursday, Nov. 5, the aldermen cite several factors for why this process should be stopped. That includes the reported internal dysfunction affecting the Fire and Police Commission and the departures last week of the FPC’s executive director (Griselda Aldrete) and her chief of staff.

Letter to FPC, city attorney

The letter reads in part, "The chief you select will be faced with immense challenges. He or she must have the strong support of the community. He or she should not be selected under a deep cloud of uncertainty like that presently hanging over the Commission." It goes on to say, "The current disorder in the operations of the Fire and Police Commission has become a public spectacle that needs to end as soon as is possible."

The letter is signed by the following Common Council members:

Advertisement

Chantia Lewis

Ashanti Hamilton

Robert Bauman

Nikiya Dodd

Milele Coggs

Mark Borkowski

Russell Stamper

The FPC has announced plans to have its three finalist candidates discuss issues and answer questions during two virtual community meetings, including one on Saturday, Nov. 7. The three finalists are Malik Aziz, Chris Davis, and Hoyt Mahaley.