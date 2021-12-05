FOX6 wins 6 regional Emmy awards

FOX6 News won six regional Emmy awards during the 2020-2021 Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awards ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 5.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The awards are as follows:

Category 28a – Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air – Editor – News: Andrew Konkle

Category 23a – Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – News Anchor: Mary Stoker Smith

Category 23b – Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Weather Anchor: Rob Haswell

: Andrew Konkle, Carl Deffenbaugh, Sara Smith Category 8g – Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty – Human Interest: One Tip At A Time

: Amanda St. Hilaire, Jerry Imig, David Michuda, Sara Smith Category 8f – Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty – Health/Medical: The Pregnancy Experiment

: Amanda St. Hilaire, Jerry Imig Category 5 – Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Daily News Report: Recusal Refusal

Advertisement



