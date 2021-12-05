Expand / Collapse search

FOX6 wins 6 regional Emmy awards

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

CHICAGO - FOX6 News won six regional Emmy awards during the 2020-2021 Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awards ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 5.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The awards are as follows:

  • Category 28a – Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air – Editor – News: Andrew Konkle
  • Category 23a – Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – News Anchor: Mary Stoker Smith
  • Category 23b – Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Weather Anchor: Rob Haswell
  • Category 8g – Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty – Human Interest: One Tip At A Time: Andrew Konkle, Carl Deffenbaugh, Sara Smith
  • Category 8f – Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty – Health/Medical: The Pregnancy Experiment: Amanda St. Hilaire, Jerry Imig, David Michuda, Sara Smith
  • Category 5 – Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Daily News Report: Recusal Refusal: Amanda St. Hilaire, Jerry Imig

Waukesha County Shop with a Sheriff

The annual Waukesha County Shop with a Sheriff happened at a Walmart in Waukesha, where some lucky kids got the run of the store.

2 Milwaukee officers hurt in crash
article

2 Milwaukee officers hurt in crash

Two Milwaukee police officers were taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash near 12th and Highland.

Omicron variant in Milwaukee County man, mild symptoms
article

Omicron variant in Milwaukee County man, mild symptoms

The COVID-19 omicron variant has been confirmed in Wisconsin. The first case was found in a man in Milwaukee County. He was fully vaccinated and had even received the booster.


 