FOX6 Sizzling Summer is here!

Join us Wednesday mornings on WakeUp as Milwaukee Chef and Hell’s Kitchen contestant Adam Pawlak serves up tasty recipes and dishes on what it’s like to cook for Chef Gordon Ramsay! Adam will be with us June 30, July 7, July 14, and July 21.

It all leads up to an all-new episode of Master Chef: Legends on Wednesday night.

Plus, enter to win a $125 gift card to one of Milwaukee’s hottest restaurants: Bartolotta’s, Mo’s, Café Hollander or Chef Adam’s Egg & Flour. Two (2) winners will be randomly selected each week. Only enter once – each week’s non-winning entries will carry over to the next drawings.

FOX6 Sizzling Summer! Let’s eat!

