FOX6 to simulcast 10 Brewers regular season games, 3 preseason games

The Brief You can watch ten regular season Milwaukee Brewers games on FOX6 for the 2025 season. The ten games include the home opener on Monday, March 31, and include select Tuesday evening games for the rest of the season. Three preseason games will be broadcast on TV 6.2.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, March 11 a partnership with FOX6 and Good Karma Brands that will deliver a selection of regular season and spring training telecasts on FOX6.

The partnership will provide free access for Brewers fans in simulcasts of ten regular season and three spring training broadcasts with FanDuel Sports Network, the Brewers television rightsholder.

Broadcast schedule for FOX6

Preseason telecasts on TV 6.2

Saturday, March 15 at Los Angeles Angels (3 p.m. CT)

Sunday, March 16 vs. Cleveland (3 p.m. CT)

Friday, March 21 vs. Arizone (8 p.m. CT)

Regular season telecasts

Monday, March 31 vs. Kansas City (Home opener, 1 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, April 15 vs. Detroit (6:30 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, May 20 vs. Baltimore (6:30 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, June 17 at Chicago Cubs (7 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, June 24 vs. Pittsburgh (6:30 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, July 8 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6:30 pm. CT)

Tuesday, July 29 vs. Chicago Cubs (6:30 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, Aug 5. at Atlanta (6 p.m. CT)

Tuesday. Aug. 19 at Chicago Cubs (7 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, Sept. 9 vs. Texas (7 p.m. CT)

What they're saying:

"The partnership with Good Karma Brands is an incredible opportunity to bring Brewers baseball to even more local fans," said Glenn Berk, SVP & GM of FOX6 Milwaukee. "Baseball is a cornerstone of our community, and we’re proud to provide free broadcast access, giving our hometown crowd more ways to cheer on the Brewers all season long."



"We are extremely excited to partner with the Milwaukee Brewers, FOX6 and all of the Wisconsin affiliates to offer Brewers baseball to fans across the state." said Greg Scalzo, Vice President & Market Manager of Good Karma Brands Milwaukee. "This is an incredible opportunity to deliver free access to our communities across the state, ensuring more fans cheer on the defending NL Central Champion Brewers all season long."

Watch elsewhere around Wisconsin

What we know:

The list of affiliates secured to date include the following, with all Regular Season games airing on each affiliate’s primary feed. Additional markets are expected to be added soon:

Milwaukee: WITI FOX 6

Madison: WISC-TV, TVW

La Crosse-Eau Claire: WKBT-TV

Duluth-Superior: KDLH-TV, KBJR-TV

Wausau-Rhinelander: WSAW-TV, WZAW-LD, WYOW

Learn more information on how to watch the Brewers, including on the FanDuel Sports Network app.