FOX6, Project ADAM join forces to save lives

The Brief FOX6 and Project ADAM are teaming up to enhance heart safety and awareness. Project ADAM is a national program committed to making schools and communities heart-safe by providing education, resources, and support for the implementation of emergency response plans and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) programs.



We are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership between FOX6 and Project ADAM, aimed at enhancing heart safety and awareness in our community.

New partnership

What we know:

This collaboration brings together the trusted news coverage of FOX6 with the life-saving mission of Project ADAM, creating a powerful alliance dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest in children and adolescents.

Founded right here in southeast Wisconsin, Project ADAM is a national program committed to making schools and communities heart-safe by providing education, resources, and support for the implementation of emergency response plans and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) programs. Named in memory of a teenage boy who tragically lost his life to sudden cardiac arrest, Project ADAM works tirelessly to ensure that no child is without access to life-saving measures.

What This Partnership Means for Our Community

Increased Awareness: FOX6 will leverage all of our platforms to raise awareness about the importance of heart safety and the critical role of AEDs in saving lives. Through news segments, interviews, and special reports, we’ll educate the public on recognizing the signs of sudden cardiac arrest and the steps to take in an emergency.

Community Engagement: FOX6 and FOX6 and Project ADAM will host community events and training sessions to empower individuals, schools, and organizations with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively to cardiac emergencies.

Resource Accessibility: This partnership will work towards increasing the availability of AEDs in schools and public spaces, ensuring that these life-saving devices are accessible when needed most.

What you can do:

We invite you to be part of this important initiative. Stay tuned to FOX6 for informational and touching reports on the positive impact Project ADAM is making, as well as updates on upcoming events, training opportunities, and ways you can contribute to making your school and community heart-safe. Together, we can create a safer environment for our children and ensure that every heartbeat counts.

Learn more information on Project ADAM and how you can get involved.