FOX6 Coats for Kids phone bank set for Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025

Join FOX6 for a special FOX6 COATS FOR KIDS Phone Bank! All donations will be used to purchase brand new, warm winter coats.

Volunteers from The Salvation Army, Landmark Credit Union, ITUAbsorbTech, Amazon and more wonderful local organizations will be taking your calls on Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 5 a.m. until noon, 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.

You can also donate online at anytime by visiting the Operation Warm website.

THANK YOU for helping us keep kids warm one coat at a time!