FOX6 Coats for Kids is coming this November

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - We’re busy getting ready for FOX6 Coats for Kids 2021!  

The final details are coming together now, but we can tell you that the collection dates will be Nov. 8 – Dec. 5.   

Wisconsin winters can be tough, and it’s vital to make sure that kids in our communities have good, warm winter coats to protect them. We’re hopeful that you’ll again join us in our mission to keep kids warm, one coat at a time.

The finishing touches are being put on the 2021 Coats for Kids Drive Packet and if you email us at coatsforkids@fox.com, you’ll be among the first to receive the complete details of the 2021 campaign.  

Your continued support of FOX6 Coats for Kids is appreciated!

