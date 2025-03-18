Fox Point Lake Drive resurfacing, utilities project begins March 24

article

The Brief Lake Drive will be closed to motorists through all of Fox Point beginning March 24. The closure is part of a resurfacing and utilities project along the stretch of road. If all goes well, Lake Drive will reopen to regular traffic by late summer 2025.



Motorists who use Lake Drive through Fox Point as part of their daily commute will want to be aware of construction closures that begin on Monday, March 24.

Lake Drive construction

What we know:

Construction barrels are already in place along Lake Drive from Dean Road on the north down to School Road on the south.

Lake Drive will be closed during the construction and drivers are asked to use the DOT-marked detour. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's detour will take drivers north and south along Port Washington Road.

Officials say residents who live on Lake Drive or east of Lake Drive should limit driving in the construction area, using Santa Monica to travel north/south and use the closest cross street to access their homes.

What you can do:

Learn the latest on the resurfacing and utilities project.

The resurfacing is expected to be completed by late summer 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.