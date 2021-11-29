Expand / Collapse search

Fotsch Family Foundation matches donations, 'United for Waukesha' fund

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Waukesha Christmas Parade
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Fotsch Family Foundation will match donations to the "United for Waukesha Community Fund," up to $1 million, for any donation given Monday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 4, a news release says.

The Fotsch Family Foundation is a Waukesha County-based private foundation. It supports Catholic and educational causes, as well as social services throughout the community. The Fotsch family has been part of the Waukesha County community since 1964.    

100% of donations and the match will go directly to the "United for Waukesha Community Fund."

Anyone who wishes to show their support can do so by visiting the donation pages at: waukeshafoundation.org/parade or unitedwaygmwc.org/Our-Impact/United-for-Waukesha-Community-Fund.htm

The "United for Waukesha Community Fund" supports the needs of the families impacted by the tragic incident at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. 

