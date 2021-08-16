Fort McCoy to house Afghan refugees: FOX News report

WASHINGTON - FOX News is reporting that the Department of Defense is preparing to house thousands of Afghan refugees on American military installations. That includes Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas.
This is a developing story.
