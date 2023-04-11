Fort Atkinson Walgreens theft; $800+ worth of merchandise stolen

article

The Fort Atkinson Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred Wednesday, March 22 at Walgreens on Main Street.

According to the police, the suspect walked around the store before stopping at the Prevagen vitamins shelf. He took plastic Walgreens bags out of his pocket.

He took over $800 worth of Prevagen capsules and tablets off of the shelf and placed them in the bag. He exited the store at 7:51 p.m. – walking northbound.

Police are looking to identify the suspect from the attached photos from store surveillance. If you know who the suspect is, please contact Officer Amelia Adsit at aadsit@fortatkinsonwi.gov or call our agency at 920-397-9905 reference case #23-3463.