Fort Atkinson fire death investigation, Amber Alert related

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Fort Atkinson Police Department, is investigating a suspicious death and residential fire that took place on Friday, June 11.

The investigation also involved a statewide Amber Alert late Friday night that resolved with the safe recovery of the child, shortly after the alert was issued.

On late Friday morning, the Fort Atkinson fire and police departments were called to a residential fire on Foster Street. Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions and ultimately located a deceased adult victim in the residence.

State investigators found the circumstances of the incident suspicious and were concerned for the location and imminent safety of a child that resided at the home.

Law enforcement issued a statewide Amber Alert. However, an investigative lead resulted in the safe recovery of the child before the alert was sent to wireless phones across the state.

All individuals involved in the incident were known to each other.

Law enforcement have arrested a suspect in the fatal fire investigation.

DCI is leading the ongoing investigation with assistance from other agencies.

