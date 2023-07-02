Former Wisconsin deputy sentenced, sexual assault case

article

A former Walworth County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison for multiple felonies – including sexual assault and capturing an image of nudity.

Gerardo Baca, 38, pleaded guilty to four of 20 felonies filed against him in June 2023. He was also sentenced to 33 years of extended supervision.

A 16-page criminal complaint said the former deputy sexually assaulted some of the victims while they were highly intoxicated. In some cases, recording them without consent and threatening them afterward.

Investigators said the victims included co-workers, an intern and a 17-year-old girl.

Baca was hired as a Walworth County sheriff's deputy in 2017. He resigned in March 2022 after he was charged.