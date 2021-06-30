Former President Trump to meet with Gov. Abbott in southern Texas to discuss border security

Gov. Greg Abbott will join former President Donald Trump at Texas’ southern border on Wednesday.

Abbott and Trump will tour the border in Weslaco, which is east of McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley. They will also participate in a round table discussion on border security.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there have been more than a million encounters at the border since October, far outpacing fiscal year 2020.

The mayor of McAllen said he’s seeing about a thousand people trying to cross through his town every day.

"Hopefully this brings attention to the issue we have and whether it’s the border or whether it’s in Washington, it doesn’t matter. But somebody needs to do something to take care of the issue," Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

The visit comes two weeks after Abbott promised to finish Trump’s border wall in Texas using state funds and private donations.

Some Republican state lawmakers are also looking into whether federal COVID-19 relief money can be used to pay for the wall. Texas congressional Democrats have asked the treasury secretary to keep that from happening.

Trump supporters and the Biden Administration blame each other for a recent surge in illegal immigration.

"President Biden has failed to secure our southern border," said New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

"When we assumed office in January, we inherited a system that was entirely dismantled and we’ve had to rebuild it from scratch, which we are very well underway in doing," said Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Department of Homeland Security.

Abbott’s Republican challenger in the 2022 gubernatorial election questions Wednesday’s visit and said if the governor wanted to secure the border he would have done so a long time ago.

"Texans won't be any safer tomorrow because he is taking some photos at the Texas border. It’s simply a political stunt," said Don Huffines, a candidate for Texas governor.

"I don’t believe this has anything to do with his re-election. I do believe good policy makes good politics. And in this case, I think 60 or 70% of Texans support increased border security," said Travis County Republican Party Chairman Matt Mackowiak.

A poll published this week by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune said Texas voters consider immigration and border security the most important problem facing the state.

Some other Republican governors are sending police or national guard troops to Texas to beef up border security but under federal law there are strict limits on what they can do.