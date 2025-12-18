Former Northridge Mall site; city leaders release Vision Report

article

City of Milwaukee leaders on Thursday, Dec. 18 released the Vision Report for the former Northridge Mall site and shared key recommendations and next steps.

According to a news release, the Vision Report summarizes public perception, market opinions, and economic potential of various land use and design scenarios for redeveloping the former Northridge Mall site and incorporates feedback from residents and partners.

Leaders also shared details about upcoming opportunities for the public to review the report and engage with City staff about next steps in the redevelopment process.

Granville Station

What we know:

The site of the former Northridge Mall is now known as Granville Station.

The public can follow developments and provide input on the city's website. To learn more about the Granville Station project, visit the city's project website.

Vacant mall

The backstory:

Milwaukee's Northridge Mall opened in 1972 and closed in 2003.

"It’s been difficult, having such a large area just standing there – especially with the decay that it’s had over the number of years," Al Hill, a longtime Granville neighborhood resident and past president of the former Granville-Brown Deer Chamber of Commerce, told FOX6 News in November 2024. "I think that’s been a real detriment for the branding of the community."

The eyesore and frustration included multiple police and fire calls.

