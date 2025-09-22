Former Northridge Mall in Milwaukee is down; structural demo complete

article

The Brief The final structural demolition of the former Northridge Mall happened on Sunday, Sept. 21. Crews made cuts to beams and pulled the structure down. City officials anticipate listing the site for sale in early 2026.



It is a demolition years in the making. The former Northridge Mall in Milwaukee is officially down.

Former Northridge Mall demo

What we know:

The final structural demolition at the mall property occurred on Sunday night, Sept. 21.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that "crews worked hard to ensure the safest environment possible. They made surgical cuts in the steel beams and pulled the structure with cables. Activity now moves into earthwork."

What's next:

The Department of City Development team is now in the redevelopment planning process. Officials anticipate listing the site for sale in early 2026.