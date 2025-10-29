Former Northridge Mall demolition; city leaders celebrate completion

The Brief City of Milwaukee leaders on Wednesday, Oct. 29 celebrated the completion of the former Northridge Mall demolition. The final structural demolition at the mall property occurred on Sunday night, Sept. 21. Milwaukee's Northridge Mall opened in 1972 and closed in 2003.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Alderwoman Larresa Taylor on Wednesday, Oct. 29 highlighted the completion of demolition of the former Northridge Mall.

"We committed to doing this a little over a year ago and we're proud to show our community that we have fulfilled that promise," said Mayor Johnson. "The mall has come down. This site has long stood as a reminder of what once was. Today though, it stands as a symbol of what can be here on the northwest side of the city."

This event will mark a milestone in the City of Milwaukee’s ongoing efforts to transform Granville Station and pave the way for future redevelopment.

"I'm proud to say that demolition is now complete, and it's complete on time, and it's complete on budget, and it's ready to pave the way for the next phase of opportunity and growth here in this community," said Mayor Johnson. "This represents more than just the clearing of a site, it represents the creation of a foundation because there's huge opportunity here for new jobs, for new housing, new investment in an area that deserves continued commitment and attention."

The Department of City Development team is now in the redevelopment planning process. Officials anticipate listing the site for sale in early 2026.

The public can follow developments and provide input on the city's website. To learn more about what has been dubbed the Granville Station project, visit the city's project website.

The final structural demolition at the mall property occurred on Sunday night, Sept. 21, 2025.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that "crews worked hard to ensure the safest environment possible. They made surgical cuts in the steel beams and pulled the structure with cables. Activity now moves into earthwork."

Milwaukee's Northridge Mall opened in 1972 and closed in 2003.

"It’s been difficult, having such a large area just standing there – especially with the decay that it’s had over the number of years," Al Hill, a longtime Granville neighborhood resident and past president of the former Granville-Brown Deer Chamber of Commerce, told FOX6 News in November 2024. "I think that’s been a real detriment for the branding of the community."

The eyesore and frustration included multiple police and fire calls.

