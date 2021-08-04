Former MPS teacher claims wrongful arrest

A former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher says she was never told she was out of a job and claims she was wrongfully arrested for trespassing. It happened in June, but now, FOX6 News has obtained police body camera video showing her arrest.

A FOX6 open records request returned dozens of audio files, videos and documents showing what happened just outside of MPS headquarters.

It all started when a former teacher came to inquire about deductions to her paycheck.

"You're no longer an employee of MPS and they've asked you to leave," an officer said.

At Milwaukee Public Schools Central Offices on June 1, Milwaukee police officers approached DeShawnda Bailey. A police report states MPS security had called the police.

"When I tried to have a conversation with you earlier, you would not listen to me," MPS security said.

Bailey, who was live-streaming, told officers she had emails to prove she is still employed. Several minutes passed before officers presented Bailey with a notice of trespassing, asking her to leave.

A police report states that one of the responding officers spoke with the director of HR who said, "They received an email from Bailey on Friday, May 28, claiming she no longer wanted to be an employee with MPS."

According to the report, district officials sent Bailey a resignation form and removed her from the directory. A payroll representative told police, "Bailey had been AWOL a lot the last few weeks, and because of that, they had to adjust her pay."

After being asked to leave several times, officers moved in to arrest Bailey.

"This should not have happened," said Beverly Hamilton-Williams, community advocate.

Hamilton-Williams is advocating for Bailey.

"They should have allowed her to go to her car and left it alone, but instead, they made it a police brutality case, and what they did to her is a tragedy and a travesty," said Hamilton-Williams.

Once in custody, police called an ambulance, and Bailey was taken to the hospital. She's been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer. Police documents say an officer was also scratched during the arrest.

Bailey declined an interview with FOX6 News Wednesday, Aug. 4 and said she had yet to see these videos in full. FOX6 News sent a request for comment to her attorney.

FOX6 News also reached out to MPS for a statement. A spokesman said that because this is an ongoing investigation, the school district has "no comment."