Former MPS school board member headed to trial, charged with misconduct

The case against a former Milwaukee Public Schools board member will head to trial. Aisha Carr was in court on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 13.

"What was the allegation?" asked Nicholas Heitman, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney.

"Ms. Carr had won an election for an MPS school district position and had not moved into that district within the allotted time," said Tom Meverden, Milwaukee County District Attorney Deputy Chief Investigator.

Prosecutors said Carr continued to live at a home on N. 2nd Street near Hadley while telling the district and the Department of Transportation that she lived within the district – near 22nd and Brown. The investigator said he spoke to the homeowner.

"Said at no time did Ms. Carr live at that address," Meverden said.

Aisha Carr headed to trial

Carr was in court for a preliminary hearing on charges she committed misconduct in public office by representing a district she did not live in – and theft for taking money for that position.

The investigator said Carr eventually did move into the district to an address on 34th Street – nearly two years after she was first elected.

"You received the complaint from the teacher's union, right?" asked Dan Adams, defense attorney.

"Yes," Meverden said.

Tom Meverden

Carr's defense attorney probed the state's use of cellphone towers to pinpoint Carr's location – and what legal requirements by those with the district to verify Carr's residence, while questioning the origins of the complaint.

"She did all of the work of a director. Isn't that right?" Adams asked.

"Objection, relevance," Heitman said.

"Sustained. This is not about whether or not she was a great appointee or elector or not. This is about whether or not she lived outside of the district. Let's keep it moving," said Judge Barry Phillips.

After the hearing, Carr and her attorney declined to comment.

Carr is due back in court in September. If convicted, she could face prison time.