Former Milwaukee therapist accused of sex crimes testifies

A former Milwaukee therapist accused of sexually exploiting three female clients goes to trial – three years after he was charged. But after all this time, only two of the three victims showed up to testify.

"I just said I was uncomfortable because I was scared," said one client.

That mental health client was 81 years old when she said 61-year-old George Ramsey locked the door of his office and sexually assaulted her.

"He came to where I was sitting to make sure my phone was off. So I knew I was in trouble. I knew I was in trouble for sure," the woman testified.

The woman said Ramsey kissed, groped and sexually molested her – and then exposed himself.

To prove it, the woman described distinctive markings on Ramsey's genitalia – as well as its unusual size.

"Really small," the woman testified.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Another woman said she went to Ramsey for counseling because of her own issues over a childhood sexual assault.

George Ramsey

"Oh yeah, he said, wear something sexy," the woman said. "It was almost as if he made me feel comfortable, made me like, trust him and his profession and everything, and then all of a sudden it just switched. It turned into assault. The very thing I talked to him about I was struggling with, that’s the very thing he did."

Ramsey took the stand in his own defense Tuesday and said he never had sexual contact with any client. In fact, he said one of the alleged victims came onto him.

George Ramsey

"She kept making statements about how I would be a great boyfriend. Sometimes my eyes changed colors. She loved the way my eyes looked and changed colors. She loved the way my skin tone looked," Ramsey testified.

Ramsey said the client who identified his genitals had barged in on him when he was using a small clinic bathroom without a locking door.

"You shut the door and it may pop open on you. Sometimes it stays shut, sometimes it pops open on you," Ramsey said.

George Ramsey

The alleged assaults happened at Achievement Associates on Fond du Lac Avenue in 2018 and New Beginnings Counseling near 35th and Sherman in 2021. Both clinics have long since closed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A FOX6 investigation in 2022 found Milwaukee police had arrested Ramsey for committing four different rapes more than 20 years ago, before he became a therapist. He was never charged with any of them.

Related article

One of the three victims the state planned to call did not show up to court and could not be located. So her charge was dismissed. Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning, April 10 – and then the jury will deliberate over the two remaining charges.