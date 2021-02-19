Group of former MPD employees sue former chief, city

article

A group of seven former Milwaukee Police Department employees filed a civil lawsuit against Alfonso Morales, the department's former chief, on Friday, Feb. 19.

The group claims Morales "abruptly and capriciously" fired five of them and "capriciously constructive" fired the other on Feb. 22, 2019.

All seven plaintiffs, according to the lawsuit, were hired by the Milwaukee Police Department post-retirement as civilian police services specialist investigators (PSSI) between 2007 and 2016.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim they did not have an opportunity to respond, had no recourse and no due process regarding their termination. Documents filed with the Eastern District of Wisconsin federal court cite an October 2020 independent investigation's conclusions as the basis for the lawsuit's claims.

The investigation, conducted by former U.S. Attorney Mel Johnson, found it was "clear that any allegations attempting to justify the removal of the plaintiffs is without merit" and that their constitutional rights were violated by the dismissal.

The lawsuit demands a trial, consisting of a 12-person jury. It lists the City of Milwaukee and ABC Insurance Co. as co-defendants, along with Morales.

FOX6 News on Friday reached out to Morales' attorney, Frank Gimbel, and the City of Milwaukee regarding the lawsuit, but did not immediately hear back from either

Morales himself at the center of litigation involving the city, too. In 2020, the Milwaukee Police and Fire Commission demoted the former chief, who subsequently resigned.

The city has since admitted Morales was denied due process. A judge also ordered the FPC to reverse its decision to demote Morales.

