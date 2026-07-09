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Former Milwaukee County Judge Dugan avoids prison | Open Record

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Published July 9, 2026 5:45 PM CDT
Published July 9, 2026 5:45 PM CDT
Open Record: Punishment Enough
Open Record: Punishment Enough

Open Record: Punishment Enough

Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan will not serve any prison time for obstructing federal agents from carrying out an immigration enforcement operation.

MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan will not go to prison. A federal judge sentenced her this week to a $5,000 fine for obstructing ICE agents outside her courtroom by steering a criminal defendant out the back door. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn, Bill Miston and Jenna Sachs recap how we got here. Plus, hear why UWM Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee believes Judge Adelman let Dugan off the hook. And why former US Attorney Jim Santelle says be believes Dugan's long history of public service played a key role in the sentence.

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