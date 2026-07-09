Former Milwaukee County Judge Dugan avoids prison | Open Record
MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan will not go to prison. A federal judge sentenced her this week to a $5,000 fine for obstructing ICE agents outside her courtroom by steering a criminal defendant out the back door. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn, Bill Miston and Jenna Sachs recap how we got here. Plus, hear why UWM Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee believes Judge Adelman let Dugan off the hook. And why former US Attorney Jim Santelle says be believes Dugan's long history of public service played a key role in the sentence.
Related story links:
- Dugan sentence: Former Milwaukee County judge avoids prison
- Former Milwaukee County Judge Dugan's acquittal motion denied
- Hannah Dugan resigns, Milwaukee County judge replacement appointed
- Judge Hannah Dugan pension likely preserved, labor attorneys say
- Judge Hannah Dugan found guilty of felony obstruction, what's next?
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