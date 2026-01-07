article

The Brief Gov. Evers announced he has appointed a replacement to fill the Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge seat previously held by Hannah Dugan. Dugan, convicted in federal court in December, submitted her resignation on Jan. 3. Owen Piotrowski, a Milwaukee County assistant district attorney, will take over.



Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced he has appointed a replacement to fill the Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge seat previously held by Hannah Dugan, who submitted her resignation Saturday.

Evers appoints Piotrowski

Branch 31 appointment:

Owen Piotrowski, a Milwaukee County assistant district attorney, will take over Branch 31. Evers had previously appointed Piotrowski to Branch 38, where Judge Jeffrey Wagner is set to retire in mid-March.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Piotrowski agreed to assume the bench earlier due to the "urgent need" to fill Branch 31 as a result of Dugan's resignation, according to the governor's office. His appointment will take effect Feb. 1.

The governor's office said the upcoming Branch 38 vacancy, which Piotrowski was previously appointed to assume, will be filled as soon as possible.

Jury's split decision

The backstory:

A jury found Dugan guilty of obstructing federal agents who were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest an undocumented man in April. However, the jury acquitted her of helping that man evade those agents.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said, until U.S. District Judge Adelman accepts the verdict, which could take a few months, Dugan would have remained suspended with pay.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Wisconsin Constitution states a person convicted of a felony shall not be eligible to hold office. The law states an elected official loses office upon conviction and sentencing for a felony, but the federal court has not yet entered the guilty judgment or sentenced Dugan.

Court filings show Dugan's legal team filed a motion for a judgment of acquittal and, in doing so, moved for a new trial last month. The filings also sought to extend the deadlines for post-verdict motions.

Related article

Dugan submitted her resignation to the governor on Jan. 3. FOX6 News obtained a copy of Dugan's resignation letter. In it, she wrote in part, that she was the subject of "unprecedented legal proceedings" that "present immense and complex challenges that threaten the independence of our judiciary."

Dugan also wrote that it "has been the honor of my life and a daily blessing" to serve as a judge for the past nine years. She expressed a desire for the branch she served to start the year with a judge on the bench "rather than have the fate of that Court rest in a partisan fight in the state legislature."