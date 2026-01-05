Judge Hannah Dugan pension likely preserved, labor attorneys say

The Brief Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan resigned on Jan. 3, 2026, following a federal jury’s December 2025 verdict finding her guilty of felony obstruction for interfering with an ICE arrest. Legal experts suggest Dugan’s decision to resign before potential impeachment proceedings likely preserves her eligibility for a state pension despite the felony conviction. While Governor Tony Evers prepares to appoint a replacement for the bench, Dugan’s legal team is moving to appeal the verdict to the 7th Circuit in Chicago.



A federal court jury found Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan guilty of a felony. But FOX6 News is learning she might get to keep her pension.

Dugan pension questions

What we know:

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan in spring 2025 after the FBI arrested her for trying to help someone who was in the country illegally evade arrest. Dugan's defense team is planning to appeal the case, in what has already been an expensive saga.

Dugan served as a Milwaukee County circuit court judge since her election nearly ten years ago. She resigned on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Resignation letter

What they're saying:

In a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Dugan wrote she is "the subject of unprecedented federal legal proceedings, which are far from concluded but which present immense and complex challenges that threaten the independence of our judiciary."

Dugan went on to say she is "pursuing this fight for myself and for our independent judiciary." However, "the Wisconsin citizens that I cherish deserve to start the year with a judge on the bench in Milwaukee County…rather than have the fate of that court rest in a partisan fight in the state legislature."

Before Dugan's resignation, Republican lawmakers had threatened to start impeachment proceedings against her.

Retirement benefits questions

Dig deeper:

Now, there's the question of Dugan's retirement benefits. Does she still get them? Since Dugan's arrest in April, and in the weeks after her trial, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said Dugan remained on paid suspension. Labor attorneys tell FOX6 News Dugan's resignation protects her eligibility for a state pension.

Dugan was first elected in 2016 with circuit court judges earning a salary in the latest biennium of more than $174,000.

In December 2025, a federal jury returned a split verdict, acquitting Judge Dugan on the misdemeanor charge of helping an undocumented man evade arrest, but finding her guilty of felony obstruction of federal proceedings.

What's next:

Minutes after the verdict, Dugan's defense team vowed to fight on, saying public support for Judge Dugan's defense fund is critical for the next phase.

The next step for the defense will be post-trial motions, asking the judge to reconsider the verdict. District Judge Lynn Adelman has yet to enter a judgment of conviction in the case. But the expectation is the defense will appeal to the 7th Circuit in Chicago.

A reserve judge has handled Dugan's calendar since her suspension. Circuit court judges in Wisconsin service six-year terms.

Dugan was last elected to the bench in 2022. With her resignation, that vacancy now means, by statute, the governor is to appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Dugan's term.

Statement from WRS

What they're saying:

Mark Lamkins, Office of Communications Director for the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds from the Wisconsin Retirement System, issued the following statement in reference to FOX6 News questions on the Dugan case:

"With a limited exception, Wisconsin state law does not require an individual to forfeit their WRS pension because of being terminated or criminal charges. A WRS pension is an earned benefit of employment based on an individual’s contributions and eligibility and cannot be taken away. 2019 Wisconsin Act 71 authorizes ETF to withhold money from an individual’s WRS annuity or lump sum payment if ETF is ordered to do so by a court in a restitution order. The court may issue a restitution under Act 71 if the crime for which the restitution is ordered is both felony theft and misconduct in public office, the crime resulted in a loss to the defendant's employer, and the defendant's employer participates in the WRS."