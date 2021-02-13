Former MFD lieutenant gets 5 years in prison for child sex assault

article

A former Milwaukee Fire Department lieutenant has been sentenced to five years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Robert Olson, 45, was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision and was granted credit for eight days served. The judge also ordered him to complete 500 hours of community service and comply with the sex offender registry for life.

Olson resigned from the department in December 2019. At that time, he had pleaded not guilty -- accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl multiple times.

A criminal complaint states the crime occurred in Oak Creek.

