Former kicker Mason Crosby to retire with Packers

Former kicker Mason Crosby, who was with Green Bay for 16 seasons, has informed the club of his decision to retire with the Packers.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 5 by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

About Mason Crosby

The backstory:

Crosby, who was originally selected by the Packers in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Colorado, played in 258 regular-season games and 23 postseason contests (most in team history) for Green Bay.

He ranks No. 1 in team history for games played and consecutive games played (258), and his 16 seasons (2007-22) are tied for the second most in franchise history (Aaron Rodgers, 18, 2005-22). Crosby helped the Packers win a Super Bowl and nine division titles, reach the NFC Championship six times, and make the playoffs 12 times.

Crosby is the franchise leader in career points (1,918), field goals (395), 50-yard field goals (43) and extra points (733). He posted 100-plus points in 15 of his 16 seasons with the Packers, the third most in league history behind only Adam Vinatieri (21) and Jason Elam (16). Crosby kicked the eight longest field goals in franchise history (58-yarder in 2011, two 57-yarders in 2013 and one in 2020, 56-yarders in 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2022).

Among kickers with 50-plus career attempts, he ranks No. 2 in franchise history with a field-goal percentage of 81.44 (395/485). Crosby set a single-season franchise record (min. one attempt per game) for FG percentage when he connected on all 16 attempts in 2020 (100.0 pct.), eclipsing his mark (2019) and K Jan Stenerud’s mark (1981) of 91.67 pct. (22 of 24). His 1,939 points from 2007-23 ranked No. 1 in the NFL. Crosby is one of only two players in NFL history (Lions K Jason Hanson) to play in 250-plus regular-season games and score 1,900-plus points with one team.

Crosby finished his career playing in three games for the N.Y. Giants in 2023.