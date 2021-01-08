Expand / Collapse search

Former deputy pleads guilty in crash that killed MPS lobbyist

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy that was facing a homicide charge in connection with a January 2020 crash that killed a Milwaukee Public Schools' lobbyist pleaded guilty to the charge in court on Friday, Jan. 8. Online court records show he originally pleaded not guilty last May -- and was set to go on trial in February. 

Prosecutors said Joel Streicher killed Ceasar Stinson, 47, in the crash near 10th Street and State Street while Streicher was on duty.

According to the complaint, Streicher told investigators he "looked away from the road to look at his squad computer," and indicated it "was possible he had driven through a red light." The complaint said the video showed the lights were red for 11 seconds prior to the crash.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Streicher, who indicated he had been a deputy since 1996, told investigators he "did not have a memory of seeing any of the traffic signals or entering the intersection," and his "next memory was the crash." He said he never saw the victim's vehicle.

Streicher resigned his position as deputy in October 2020. He is now set to be sentenced on March 19.

Milwaukee FPC suspends police chief search

The decision to suspend the search comes after the commission twice attempted to vote on a new chief, both times resulting in a tie.

MPD: Teen plays with gun which discharges, wounding 19-year-old
slideshow

MPD: Teen plays with gun which discharges, wounding 19-year-old

Milwaukee police have a 16-year-old boy in custody in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old near 107th and Villard on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Milwaukee police seek suspect in Riverwest burglary
slideshow

Milwaukee police seek suspect in Riverwest burglary

The burglary took place near Locust and Booth the morning of Dec. 27.