Former deputy pleads guilty in crash that killed MPS lobbyist

A former Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy that was facing a homicide charge in connection with a January 2020 crash that killed a Milwaukee Public Schools' lobbyist pleaded guilty to the charge in court on Friday, Jan. 8. Online court records show he originally pleaded not guilty last May -- and was set to go on trial in February.

Prosecutors said Joel Streicher killed Ceasar Stinson, 47, in the crash near 10th Street and State Street while Streicher was on duty.

According to the complaint, Streicher told investigators he "looked away from the road to look at his squad computer," and indicated it "was possible he had driven through a red light." The complaint said the video showed the lights were red for 11 seconds prior to the crash.

Streicher, who indicated he had been a deputy since 1996, told investigators he "did not have a memory of seeing any of the traffic signals or entering the intersection," and his "next memory was the crash." He said he never saw the victim's vehicle.

Streicher resigned his position as deputy in October 2020. He is now set to be sentenced on March 19.