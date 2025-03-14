Forest Home Avenue resurfacing; $13.8M project approved, begins March 24
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin has approved a $13.8 million roadway resurfacing project along WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue), between Janesville Road in the village of Hales Corners and 45th Street in the city of Milwaukee.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Improvements in the works
What we know:
There are multiple improvements included in this project. Among them are the following:
- Resurface WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue) within project limits
- Replace traffic signals at 76th Street, Cold Spring Road, and 68th Street
- Improve bridge structure at 76th Street
- Reconstruct curb ramps at various locations
- Add sidewalk segment in the city of Greenfield
Traffic impacts
WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue) will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction for the duration of the project. Overnight or short-term ramp closures are anticipated. Alternate side road access will be provided.
A temporary pedestrian detour will be provided.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
76th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction over WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue) during bridge work.
This project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.