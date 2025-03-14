Forest Home Avenue resurfacing; $13.8M project approved, begins March 24

article

The Brief Construction crews will begin a roadway resurfacing project on Forest Home Avenue beginning March 24. The project will stretch from Hales Corners into the City of Milwaukee. The resurfacing is due to be complete in late fall 2025.



Wisconsin has approved a $13.8 million roadway resurfacing project along WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue), between Janesville Road in the village of Hales Corners and 45th Street in the city of Milwaukee.

Improvements in the works

What we know:

There are multiple improvements included in this project. Among them are the following:

Resurface WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue) within project limits

Replace traffic signals at 76th Street, Cold Spring Road, and 68th Street

Improve bridge structure at 76th Street

Reconstruct curb ramps at various locations

Add sidewalk segment in the city of Greenfield

Traffic impacts

WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue) will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction for the duration of the project. Overnight or short-term ramp closures are anticipated. Alternate side road access will be provided.

A temporary pedestrian detour will be provided.

76th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction over WIS 24 (Forest Home Avenue) during bridge work.

This project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.