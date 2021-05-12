Expand / Collapse search

Foreigner rocks Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage on Aug. 10

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Foreigner will rock State Fair Main Stage on Aug. 10

Foreigner will rock the Main Stage Tuesday, Aug. 10 with the opening act ASIA featuring John Payne.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Wednesday, May 12, Foreigner will rock the Main Stage Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. with the opening act ASIA featuring John Payne.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $45 and $50. Each concert ticket includes admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

 FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization that helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

Slinger kids lose parents, fundraiser started
slideshow

Slinger kids lose parents, fundraiser started

The Slinger community is stepping up to help four children who faced tragedy twice in just 18 months.

NFL week 1: Packers, Saints featured in doubleheader on FOX
slideshow

NFL week 1: Packers, Saints featured in doubleheader on FOX

Are you ready for some football? We now know what week 1 of the NFL on FOX will look like – and the Green Bay Packers will be featured prominently on that Sunday, Sept. 12.

Waukesha County wrong-way driver, fatal crash sentencing

Hours of heart-wrenching impact statements came more than a year after a deadly wrong-way crash as the driver responsible was sentenced.