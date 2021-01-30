FORE! Golfers hit the icy links to raise money for first responders

Golfing in January? It's hard to imagine with all the snow, but golfers did just that in Oconomowoc on Saturday, Jan. 30 to raise money for first responders.

Sean Osborne and his two sons, Sean Jr. and Shane, helped launch the annual Frostbite Scramble, in memory of Osborne's late father-in-law Tim Gahagan, about 10 years ago.

Sean Osborne and Tim Gahagan

After a few successful years, Osborne decided to dedicate the tournament to Gahagan and all the first responders who came to his aid throughout his battle with Alzheimer's.

"Every single year we get to commemorate him again and again and to give back to the great police and EMS that responded so unbelievably quickly to his house to get him to the hospital," Osborne said.

Frostbite Scramble

The chilly game is simple: Use whatever swinging tool you’d like in an attempt to get a tennis ball into a hole.

"Once we start getting into a little trouble, we start winging it," Osborne Jr. said.

Frostbite Scramble

Through raffles and auctions, they hope to raise over $5,000 to help express their gratitude to first responders.

"We just appreciate their service. When someone calls them, they don’t ask questions. They show up and help whoever is there," Osborne Sr. said.

