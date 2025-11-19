Wisconsin lawmakers propose limiting eligible FoodShare items

The Brief The Wisconsin Assembly discussed a proposal that would limit the kinds of items people can purchase with FoodShare benefits. The program provides grocery money for nearly 700,000 Wisconsin residents. Twelve other states are set to implement similar restrictions in 2026.



The Wisconsin Assembly on Wednesday discussed a proposal that would limit the kinds of items people can purchase with FoodShare benefits.

By the numbers:

The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also commonly known as food stamps, provides grocery money for nearly 700,000 Wisconsin residents. It's known as FoodShare in the state.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

The bill discussed Wednesday would require the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which administers the program in the state, to seek any necessary waivers to prohibit the purchase of things like chips, candy or soft drinks with FoodShare benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the waivers are a key step to ensuring taxpayer dollars provide nutritious options. Twelve other states are set to implement similar restrictions in 2026.

What they're saying:

FoodShare beneficiaries who spoke to FOX6 said it isn't what they want to hear.

"You should be able to buy what you want, not be at a limit or anything like that," said Anthony Flores. "I think they should just leave the people alone with that."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One woman, who does not receive food assistance benefits and did not want to speak on camera, said she agrees with the proposal, and it would stop parents from feeding their kids so much junk food.

Neel Patel, who manages Bayview Supermarket on Howell Avenue, said customers use EBT cards for a variety of items. He said he doesn't see the issue with using SNAP to buy a snack.

"It's a really tough topic," he said. "We see people buy your bags of chips to your soda, but they're also buying bags of rice, you know? They're buying fresh produce and bread and stuff.

"People really do rely on SNAP, and if you're using SNAP as an option to also treat yourself every now and then, I don't think that should be a crime."