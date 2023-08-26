Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac County OWI arrest, driver clocked at 106 mph: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Deputy clocks driver at 106 mph on I-41 (Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Sheriffs Office | Facebook)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - The Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a driver for speeding and operating while intoxicated, a Facebook post Saturday said.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver was initially stopped for speeding – clocked at 106 mph on I-41 overnight. It wasn't the only thing that garnered attention.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A preliminary test found the driver was operating at three times the 0.08 legal limit, the sheriff's office said.