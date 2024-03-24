Fond du Lac stabbing, suspect arrested in Ozaukee County

article

A man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Fond du Lac County was arrested in Ozaukee County on Saturday, March 23.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, following the investigation of the stabbing incident that happened on Friday, March 22, detectives and deputies were led to a private residence in rural Ozaukee County.

It was believed that the suspect, 50-year-old Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza, was hiding at that residence.

Lopez-Mendoza was located and arrested a short distance from the residence at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

He was turned over to Fond du Lac County sheriff’s detectives and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail where he is being held on a charge of first-degree attempted homicide. More charges may follow.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said a delay in release of this information happened because once he was captured, it was learned the residence he was leaving might be involved in additional criminal activity and a search warrant was obtained and served at that residence.

Lopez-Mendoza’s vehicle was found at a property in rural Calumet County and seized as evidence in the investigation.

The victim remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.