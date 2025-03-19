Fond du Lac domestic violence stabbing, man sentenced to prison

article

A man from Mexico, who investigators said was in the U.S. illegally, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for a stabbing that happened in Fond du Lac.

In Court:

Fermin Lopez-Mendoza, 51, pleaded no contest last year to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and additional felonies were dismissed. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney said Lopez-Mendoza is subject to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer and is expected to be deported when he concludes his sentence.

The backstory:

The stabbing happened on March 22, 2024. Deputies were called to a home near Highway K, where a criminal complaint states it was reported that a woman had been stabbed in the stomach. The caller said the woman was barely conscious, and the suspect had fled the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim on the living room floor with three cuts to the abdomen.

A witness told investigators he was in the basement of the home when he heard the victim and Lopez-Mendoza fighting. The witness said he became concerned when he heard the victim yell "help me." The witness claims he went upstairs and saw Lopez-Mendoza with a knife, covered in blood. The witness claimed Lopez-Mendoza then entered his vehicle and left the scene.

During an interview with detectives, the victim stated an argument led to Lopez-Mendoza stabbing her. She told investigators Lopez-Mendoza grabbed a serrated knife and held it against her throat before stabbing her.

The victim claimed there was an extensive history of domestic violence with Lopez-Mendoza. According to the criminal complaint, Lopez-Mendoza had previously said he would "end her life" if she left him.

Lopez-Mendoza was taken into custody on March 23, 2024 during a traffic stop in Ozaukee County.

The complaint indicated there was no known prior record of Lopez-Mendoza, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office that he was illegally in the country.