Fond du Lac homicide, wanted teen arrested in Chicago

The second of two teens sought in a Fond du Lac fatal shooting was arrested Friday, Sept. 8 after months on the run.

U.S. Marshals took 17-year-old Antonio Johnston into custody in Chicago, according to a report from WLUK-TV. He was found at a friend's home there.

Johnston is charged with eight felonies – including first-degree intentional homicide – court records show. Parise Larry, 14, was charged as an adult in May with 16 felonies, also including first-degree intentional homicide.

The May 7 shooting left 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech dead. Two other people – a 49-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman – were wounded. It happened at the Maplewood Commons near Martin Avenue and Pioneer Road.

According to police, an investigation revealed the 49-year-old man was sleeping upstairs in his apartment when a stray bullet entered, critically wounding him.

A witness told detectives that Larry and Johnston were hanging around the apartments like they were looking for someone and acting "suspicious," according to the complaint. The witness claimed Larry and Johnston had "beef" with one of the shooting victims.

At one point, a group of people, including Zech, walked to the dumpsters to throw away garbage from a barbeque. That's when Larry and Johnston allegedly "popped out" from an apartment building and opened fire. The witness said "it was two guns being shot."

The medical examiner's report determined Zech died from a single gunshot wound to the head. The other two victims were treated in intensive care units for gunshot wounds to the upper body.

While processing the scene, officers located bullets fired into two separate apartments. Both apartments were occupied at the time of the shooting.

After the shooting, witnesses reporting seeing three people flee the Maplewood Commons Apartment complex and run to the north side of Theisen Middle School. Officers searched the area and found two pistols in a dumpster.

If convicted, both Larry and Johnston face up to life in prison.