Fond du Lac shed fire caused damage to homes and vehicles
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A fire that started in a shed spreads to neighbor's exposures in Fond du Lac on Sunday, May 28.
Fond du Lac fire was dispatched near Doty and Cotton for a reported shed involved fire around 11:30 p.m.
Officials quickly knocked the fire down, but the fire spread to several exposures. A nearby home sustained damage from the heat of the fire. Three vehicles parked near the shed were damaged by the fire.
There were no injuries reported. Alliant Energy was called to the scene to check on potential damage to overhead electrical wires.