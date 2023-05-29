Fond du Lac shed fire caused damage to homes and vehicles

article

A fire that started in a shed spreads to neighbor's exposures in Fond du Lac on Sunday, May 28.

Fond du Lac fire was dispatched near Doty and Cotton for a reported shed involved fire around 11:30 p.m.

Officials quickly knocked the fire down, but the fire spread to several exposures. A nearby home sustained damage from the heat of the fire. Three vehicles parked near the shed were damaged by the fire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no injuries reported. Alliant Energy was called to the scene to check on potential damage to overhead electrical wires.