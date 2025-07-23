Fond du Lac semi crash; went into ditch, driver seriously injured

article

The Brief The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a semi. It happened early Wednesday morning, July 23, near US Highway 151 and Main Street. A 60-year-old man from New Holstein, Wisconsin, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



The driver of a semi was taken to the hospital with serious injuries early Wednesday morning, July 23 after a crash in Fond du Lac.

Semi crash

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a semi-tractor and trailer that had gone into a ditch near US Highway 151 northbound near S. Main Street in the Town of Fond du Lac around 1:40 a.m.

The caller stated they were unable to check the status of occupants due to the extent of the semi-tractor’s damage.

When officials arrived at the scene, two good Samaritans were attempting to help the driver. The driver was buried under large bales of paper that came through the front of the trailer after impact.

The driver, later identified as a 60-year-old man from New Holstein, Wisconsin, was taken to St. Agnes Hospital – and then flown via Theda Star helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Neenah for serious injuries.

The initial investigation shows a northbound semi was attempting to exit from USH 151 onto S. Main Street when the crash occurred.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the driver failed to slow down in time to safely make the turn onto the off-ramp. The driver continued northbound into the ditch, causing the load of large bales of paper to slide through the front of the trailer, causing significant damage to the cab of the semi.

What's next:

The crash is still under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.