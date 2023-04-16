Fond du Lac rollover crash; fire, teen girls injured

article

2 girls were injured in a rollover crash in Fond du Lac County on Saturday night, April 15.

Fond du Lac County deputies responded to a vehicle rollover crash on Highway 45 near Mitchell in the Town of Osceola around 9 p.m. The vehicle was flipped in a ditch on fire.

Samaritan putting out car fire

A good Samaritan retrieved a fire extinguisher from his vehicle and attempted to put the fire out. A deputy joined in the effort by pulling a fire extinguisher out of his patrol car. The deputy, along with citizens at the scene, got the people from the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 16-year-old girl from Campbellsport and a 17-year-old girl from Eden had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car failed to navigate a curve on Highway 45 and ended up in the ditch, where it hit a driveway culvert. Both were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Officials said speed and impairment appeared to be a factor in the crash.