Fond du Lac River rescue, kayak capsized in Eldorado Marsh

A Waupaca man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River Saturday morning, Nov. 19 after his kayak capsized.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old man called 911 around 7:40 a.m. The kayak capsized north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife Area.

The man stayed in contact with dispatchers until deputies arrived. He was approximately 100 yards north of a trail bridge, the sheriff's office said. The water in that area varies from knee to waist deep and is roughly 20-30 yards wide. With thin ice over the river's surface, deputies could not immediately get to him.

The Lamartine Fire Department responded with an inflatable rescue sled to reach the man after a sheriff's office inflatable boat was unsuccessful in doing so. The man was in the water for around an hour and was taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

The Wisconsin DNR will handle further follow up and investigation.