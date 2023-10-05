Wisconsin high-speed chase, women arrested in stolen truck: video

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies arrested two women after a high-speed chase in August – newly released video showing the pursuit unfold.

The sheriff's office said 37-year-old Jasmine Williams of Milwaukee and 31-year-old Nekeyia Jones of Wauwatosa weren't just in a stolen pickup truck. Deputies found clothes and other allegedly stolen items, as well as drugs, after the chase.

"Speeds are creeping up at about 100 (mph)," a deputy said in body camera video.

It started with a tip from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office. Fond du Lac County deputies were looking for a pickup truck reported stolen out of Illinois. The people inside were believed to be connected to a Portage County robbery.

As the pursuit stretched down I-41, a deputy stet a spike strip near Lost Arrow Road. Minutes later, the stolen truck drove over them – but kept going. The 34-mile pursuit ended with the truck stopped against a guard rail in Washington County.

Arrests after Fond du Lac County pursuit (August 2023)

A deputy ordered the people inside to put their hands out the window. Eventually, two women got out and walked backward toward the deputies.

Williams and Jones are both being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on cash bond – $250,000 and $150,000, respectively.