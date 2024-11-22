Fond du Lac pursuit, stolen rental car drives into field: video

The Brief A Fond du Lac man is accused of leading deputies on a slow-speed chase last month. Prosecutors said he drove a stolen rental car into a field. Court records show his bond was set at $10,000 and a competency exam was ordered.



A Fond du Lac man is accused of leading deputies on a slow-speed chase in a stolen rental car last month.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Ryan Mayr with seven felonies and two misdemeanors in the case. Court records show his bond was set at $10,000 and a competency examination was ordered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a criminal complaint, an employee from the rental car company went to the sheriff's office on Oct. 31 because a 2025 Toyota Camry had not yet been returned several days after it was supposed to be back.

Later that day, the company called the sheriff's office and said they were able to track the vehicle. Court filings say deputies and Fond du Lac police officers then began to look for the car and spotted it on County Highway V near U.S. Highway 151.

Ryan Mayr

Deputies and officers activated their lights to conduct a high-risk traffic stop, and the car did pull over – but prosecutors said it began to coast slowly along the shoulder. Eventually, the car went into the ditch and turned into a nearby field. Law enforcement followed until a deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver.

The driver, Mayr, was then taken into custody. The complaint states Mayr tried to kick police while in handcuffs and grabbed a deputy's shoelaces and refused to let go. Mayr was taken into custody and to a hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

While in custody at the scene, prosecutors said Mayr tried to kick at an officer and grabbed a deputy's shoelaces and had to be placed in a restraint. At the hospital, he grabbed the bed and sheets and tried to stop deputies from putting him back into their squad.

Deputies found "magic mushroom" gummies and a THC vape cartridge and vape pen on Mayr's person at the Fond du Lac County Jail, according to court filings.