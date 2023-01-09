Fond du Lac pursuit; Milwaukee stolen vehicle involved, 100 mph speeds

Three people were taken into custody Monday, Jan. 9 following a police pursuit in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was reported stolen from Milwaukee. A 15-year-old girl, entered as a runaway out of Milwaukee, was located in the vehicle.

The pursuit began around 12:18 a.m. after Fond du Lac police attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 12:18 a.m. on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue. Upon activation of emergency lights, the vehicle fled.

The vehicle traveled through areas in the southwest portion of the city before going southbound on Interstate Highway 41. The pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph.

The deployment of spike strips was successful, and the vehicle came to a stop in the Wisconsin DOT Rest Area 63 on I-41. As the vehicle stopped, the driver took off on foot and was apprehended by Fond du Lac police after a short foot pursuit. Two other passengers were taken into custody from the vehicle.

The driver, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony operating vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of resisting/obstructing, and misdemeanor bail jumping. He was also held on a misdemeanor warrant through Fond du Lac County and a warrant through Probation and Parole.

One of the passengers, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested on a charge of resisting/obstructing. The other passenger was a 15-year-old Milwaukee girl that was entered as a runaway out of Milwaukee.

The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.